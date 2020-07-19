Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.81. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

