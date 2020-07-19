Flit Token Market Cap Reaches $1,464.96 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $1,464.96 and $11,152.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00463552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00048277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.81 or 0.99497669 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.