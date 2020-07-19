FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

