FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.11.
FLIR stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
