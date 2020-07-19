FLIP One Day Volume Reaches $221.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. FLIP has a total market cap of $314,301.86 and approximately $221.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

