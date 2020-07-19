Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,848.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Flex by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 2,847.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,235,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flex by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.