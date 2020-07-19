Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. Research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 427,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 175,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

