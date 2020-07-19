FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as low as $7.75. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,720 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 76.94%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

