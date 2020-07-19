First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FSEA opened at $6.29 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

