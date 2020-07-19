First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of FM opened at C$13.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

