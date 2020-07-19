First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FLIC opened at $14.76 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 in the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.