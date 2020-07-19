First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at $142,666.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

