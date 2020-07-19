FirmaChain (FCT) Market Cap Hits $6.11 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $435,182.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,333,325 tokens. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

