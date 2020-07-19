Financial Survey: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capital Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 14.51% 12.69% 1.20% Old Point Financial 13.05% 6.49% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.37 $16.90 million $1.21 8.84 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.45 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

