Financial Review: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apyx Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -58.26% -21.45% -18.72% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.27% -12.09% -7.36%

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 6.64 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -9.43 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.26 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -10.73

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.06%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 376.69%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Apyx Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

