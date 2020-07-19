Financial Contrast: Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -17.44 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -4.44

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -45.32% -42.72% Tricida N/A -76.03% -57.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monopar Therapeutics and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tricida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 435.03%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Tricida.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Tricida on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

