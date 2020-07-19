Financial Analysis: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56% Hennessy Advisors 24.31% 12.73% 9.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.73 $272.34 million $2.69 8.44 Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.36 $11.03 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

