Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives €66.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.05 ($74.21).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIE shares. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

FRA:FIE opened at €66.25 ($74.44) on Thursday. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($73.60) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($87.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.42.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

