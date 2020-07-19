Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 27th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 27th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 24th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 102.3% during the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 45,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

