FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III acquired 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

