Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

