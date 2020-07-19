FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

