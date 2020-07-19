FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

FANUY opened at $19.10 on Friday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

