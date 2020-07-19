Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $290.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.10.

NASDAQ FB opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

