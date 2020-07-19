Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.10.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.