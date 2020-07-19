Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

