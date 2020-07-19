Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Shares of FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

