Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.