FABRK (FAB) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. FABRK has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and approximately $492,330.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile