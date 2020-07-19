F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Colliers Secur. to “Buy”

Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Colliers Secur. currently has $170.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.20.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 61.9% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 56.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 941 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

