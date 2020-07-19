F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.20.

FFIV opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

