Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

