Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.