Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.