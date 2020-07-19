Exosis Price Hits $0.0651 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $27,025.51 and $1,270.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.02562639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.02430599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00461428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00746507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00629774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 580,083 coins and its circulating supply is 415,083 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

