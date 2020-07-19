EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

