Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AQUA stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

