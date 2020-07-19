Evoke Pharma’s (EVOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of EVOK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

