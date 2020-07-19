Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

RE stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

