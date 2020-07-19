Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVBG. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.08.
Shares of EVBG stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79.
In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,929 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
