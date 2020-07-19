Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 30,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

