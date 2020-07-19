Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $630.34 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $686.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $645.42 and a 200 day moving average of $563.72.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

