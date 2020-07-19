E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates have been revised upward ahead of the second quarter results. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Continued improvement in daily average revenue trades (DARTs) on increased market volatility acts as a tailwind. Balance-sheet restructuring and strong liquidity position remain positive factors. E*TRADE faces less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Yet, the company's persistently increasing expenses is a concern. Further, low rates is likely to impede the company's revenue growth. Significant dependence on interest-based revenues streams keeps us apprehensive. Also, intense competition with other established companies remains a concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.61.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

