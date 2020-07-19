Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.35. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,295,000 after buying an additional 969,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 302,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.