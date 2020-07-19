Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.61.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

