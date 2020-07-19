ERC20 Reaches One Day Volume of $84,985.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $57.70 million and $84,985.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.04985017 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019086 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00056037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031943 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.