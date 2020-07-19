Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 52.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

