Equity BancShares (EQBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity BancShares stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.87. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

