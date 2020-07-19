Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

