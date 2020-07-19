Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PPL Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities has a “Sell” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 161,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PPL by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.