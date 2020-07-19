Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Makita Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Makita in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.90. Makita has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

